5 things to know this Thursday, December 16

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know features a woman stealing $730K, crews rescue miner trapped behind a 50-ton boulder, and a deadly rabbit disease found in Montgomery.

1. Woman steals $730K from employer

An Ulster County woman is accused of embezzling $730K from her former employer.

2. Crews rescue miner trapped behind 50-ton boulder

Emergency crews rescued a man who was working in an excavator when a 40 to 50-ton boulder landed on the machine and blocked the way out of the mine.

3. Deadly rabbit disease found in Montgomery County

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) was found in a domestic rabbit in Montgomery County.

4. Severe brain trauma found in ex-NFL player accused of shooting 6 people

An autopsy shows severe brain disease in a former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in South Carolina before killing himself.

5. Mass food distribution in Latham today

A free mass food distribution is today in Latham. The distribution is free.

