5 things to know this Thursday, December 16

News
Posted: / Updated:
5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know features a woman stealing $730K, crews rescue miner trapped behind a 50-ton boulder, and a deadly rabbit disease found in Montgomery.

1. Woman steals $730K from employer

An Ulster County woman is accused of embezzling $730K from her former employer.

Police: Ulster County woman stole $730K from employer

2. Crews rescue miner trapped behind 50-ton boulder

Emergency crews rescued a man who was working in an excavator when a 40 to 50-ton boulder landed on the machine and blocked the way out of the mine.

PHOTOS: Miner trapped behind 50-ton boulder rescued in Dutchess County

3. Deadly rabbit disease found in Montgomery County

Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) was found in a domestic rabbit in Montgomery County.

Deadly rabbit disease found in Montgomery County

4. Severe brain trauma found in ex-NFL player accused of shooting 6 people

An autopsy shows severe brain disease in a former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in South Carolina before killing himself.

Autopsy finds severe brain trauma in ex-NFL player accused of shooting 6 people

5. Mass food distribution in Latham today

A free mass food distribution is today in Latham. The distribution is free.

Mass food distribution in Latham on December 16

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

AP rankings

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19