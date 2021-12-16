5 things to know this Thursday, December 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know features a woman stealing $730K, crews rescue miner trapped behind a 50-ton boulder, and a deadly rabbit disease found in Montgomery.
1. Woman steals $730K from employer
An Ulster County woman is accused of embezzling $730K from her former employer.
2. Crews rescue miner trapped behind 50-ton boulder
Emergency crews rescued a man who was working in an excavator when a 40 to 50-ton boulder landed on the machine and blocked the way out of the mine.
3. Deadly rabbit disease found in Montgomery County
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2) was found in a domestic rabbit in Montgomery County.
4. Severe brain trauma found in ex-NFL player accused of shooting 6 people
An autopsy shows severe brain disease in a former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in South Carolina before killing himself.
5. Mass food distribution in Latham today
A free mass food distribution is today in Latham. The distribution is free.
