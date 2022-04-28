ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Jill Szwed says in her weather report that today will be another windy and cool day. Today’s five things to know feature’s a crash this morning on Central Ave, a man found guilty in the 2020 death of a 6-year-old, and a 15-year-old arrested for arson.

1. Crash on Central Ave this morning causes power outage

A crash occurred on Central Avenue between Nicholas Drive and Parkwood Drive in Colonie. A car crashed into three telephone poles causing all westbound lanes to close and a small power outage.

2. Guilderland PD arrested 2 teens for larceny

The Guilderland Police Department said they arrested two teens on larceny charges. Police said the teens were responsible for several larcenies in the Guilderland, Fort Hunter area.

3. Schenectady man found guilty of possessing child porn

A Schenectady man was convicted on 50 counts of possessing a sexual performance of a child. The Schenectady County District Attorney’s Office said Ryan Clark, 38, was found with having 50 separate images of girls under 16.

4. Man found guilty in 2020 death of 6-year-old in Troy

A man has been found guilty of murder in connection with the death of a 6-year-old in 2020. Kevin Cox, 42, was convicted on Wednesday morning after the 6 year old died of hypothermic shock.

5. 15-year-old arrested for arson at Heatly School

The Green Island Police Department arrested a 15-year-old on arson charges. The teen allegedly started a garbage fire at Heatly School.

