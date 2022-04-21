ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report says today will start dry before some afternoon showers. Today’s five things to know feature’s a fire in Colonie, the New Scotland murder suspect being arranged tonight, and a burglary in Dolgeville.

1. Structure fire in Colonie

Early this morning there was a structure fire in Colonie.

2. Man kicks down door, threatens man at knifepoint

A man broke into a home in Dolgeville by kicking down the door. The man then threatened someone who lived at the home with a knife.

3. Two men arrested with ghost guns in Watervliet

After Watervliet PD conducted a search warrant, four illegally possessed untraceable “ghost guns” were recovered. Two men were also arrested by police.

4. New Scotland murder suspect to be arraigned tonight

Jacob Klein, the man accused of carrying out the murder of 35-year-old Philip Rabadi in his New Scotland home last week, will appear in Albany court later tonight. Klein is currently in his home state of Virginia.

5. Biden running for reelection in 2024

President Biden has told former President Obama that he is planning to run for reelection in 2024.

