ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Matt Mackie’s weather report says to get ready for warm weather and afternoon thunderstorms later today. Today’s five things to know feature’s a suspicious death in New Scotland, the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter arrested, and Schenectady Police arresting a fatal stabbing suspect.

1. ACSO investigating suspicious death

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in the Town of New Scotland. The Sheriff’s Office will be holding a press conference later this morning.

2. Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter arrested

Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James. Police found James after police found a U-Haul key that was left at the scene of the shooting.

3. Capital Region Easter restaurant specials

Easter Sunday is coming up this Sunday, April 17. Click the link below for restaurant specials on Easter in the Capital Region.

4. Schenectady Police arrest 23-year-old for fatal stabbing

Schenectady Police arrested a 23-year-old Schenectady man in connection with Tuesday night’s fatal stabbing on Maple Avenue.

5. Hoosick Falls schools go remote April 14

The Hoosick Falls Central School District will be remote on Thursday, April 14 due to high numbers of sicknesses.

