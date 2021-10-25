5 things to know this Monday, October 25

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A lot of rain this morning, so check out Jill Szwed’s weather report to see when the sun will come back out. On today’s 5 things to know, Schenectady PD gave an update on their Oneida Middle School threat and there was an Armed Robbery that occurred in Albany.

1. State Trooper in fatal chase involved in 2 other crashes

Back in 2020, a state trooper got into a pursuit on the Thruway that led to the death of an 11-year-old girl. Now, it’s being known that he has been involved in two similar collisions on the highway.

2. Update on Oneida Middle School threat

The Schenectady Police Department is telling parents and students that the Oneida Middle School threat is not credible and their school is safe.

3. Armed Robbery at University Plaza in Albany

Last night there was an armed robbery with a masked man at University Plaza in Albany.

4. What U.S. cities will look like with sea-level rise

See what some U.S. cities will look like after the sea-level rises. You can compare them to what they look like now versus what they could potentially look like.

5. ‘Friends’ actor dies of cancer

James Michael Tyler, the actor that played Gunther in “Friends” has died after a battle with cancer.

