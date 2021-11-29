5 things to know this Monday, November 29

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know features, Fulton County Sheriff’s searching for a missing woman, new Albany Med COVID policies, and what we know about Omicron. Follow Jill Szwed’s weather report for weather updates as snow has finally arrived.

1. Fulton County Sheriff’s searching for missing 22-year-old female

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Alyssa Jasewicz, 22, of Ephratah, who was last seen on November 27.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

2. Albany Med new COVID visitor policy

Albany Med has a new COVID visitor policy that begins today.

Albany Med new COVID visitor policy goes into effect Monday, November 29

3. What we know about Omicron

South African scientists identified a new version of COVID that is behind a recent spike in cases.

Omicron: What we know and don’t know on new COVID variant

4. Stray bullet kills man during Thanksgiving dinner inside home

A man was killed by a stray bullet while eating dinner with his family on Thanksgiving Day.

Man killed by stray bullet while eating Thanksgiving dinner inside his home

5. Albany man with 22 bench warrants arrested

An 18-year-old Albany man with 22 bench warrants and a history of stealing from drug stores and other locations in Albany was arrested for stealing packages.

Albany man with 22 bench warrants arrested for stealing packages from residences