5 things to know this Monday, November 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Start your November off with Jill Szwed’s weather report and today’s 5 things to know.

1. Gas prices finally slow down after massive rise

Gas prices have been rising for three straight weeks, but finally, on November 1, the huge rise finally stops.

2. Saratoga Springs reports several crimes during Halloween weekend

Several assaults have occurred on Caroline Street street sending multiple people to the hospital.

3. Should you let your car warm up in the winter?

As winter approaches a question that will be asked is, should you let your car warm up in the winter? The answer may surprise you.

4. 5 teachers were assaulted in one day at a Rochester school

The teachers union wants the district to place school resource officers inside the high schools as teachers get assaulted.

5. VIDEO: Bear caught on security camera in Rotterdam Juction

A bear was spotted on a security camera in the Rotterdam Juction.

