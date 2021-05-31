5 things to know this Monday, May 31

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happy Memorial Day, Capital Region! If you’re looking for a way to honor the fallen this year, there are plenty of ways to do so.

But, in addition to celebrating the holiday, here are five stories that happened over the weekend:

1. Memorial Day Weekend celebrations

Memorial Day is said to be the unofficial start of summer, and with pandemic restrictions easing, more places are opening back up. With that, here is a list of local events happening as well as some Memorial Day offers.

In addition, here are other events that occurred:

Running for fallen Capital Region soldiers

New veterans memorial unveiled at Rotterdam mall

Oakwood Cemetery holds annual Memorial Day wreath-laying

North Country Report: Lake George concerts the opening act for Memorial Day weekend

2. Albany Empire football returned on Saturday

Arena football is back in the Capital City. The Albany Empire held its opening game at the Times Union Center on Saturday. Fans are excited to be back in the stands.

Excited Albany Empire back in the stands for season opener

3. The indoor dining curfew in New York State is lifted

Between plexiglass dividers and social distancing marks during the last 14 months, bars and restaurants have looked and operated differently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Memorial Day, bars and restaurants will be able to stay open past midnight if they choose to do so -the state is lifting the midnight curfew.

Indoor dining curfew ends at midnight

4. A 17-year-old from Waterford endured a hit-and-run

Recently there has been a number of hit and runs in the Capital Region. On Friday Waterford Police made an arrest that left a teen injured. It was a typical night for 17-year-old Gage Moran riding his bike with blue flashing lights home from tennis practice.

Mother speaks out after son injured in hit-and-run in Waterford

5. A Siena graduate hopes to have her story and struggles help provide guidance to others

This weekend marked college graduation for hundreds of Siena College students, including one who hopes her degree can help inspire those who have dealt with adversity in their past. Jennifer Collazo is one of those hundreds of graduates who walked across the stage to receive their diploma Sunday. She hopes her achievement can be an inspiration for anyone who’s had difficulties when they were younger.

Siena grad hoping her commencement will help inspire future generations

Looking forward:

With vacations, outdoor activities and school breaks, summer is a challenging time to collect enough blood donations to meet the needs of patients. This June, the American Red Cross and Stewart’s Shops will offer a refreshing treat to blood donors.

For a sixth year, Stewart’s Shops is treating Red Cross blood donors to free pints of ice cream as part of the “Give a Pint, Get a Pint” program. From June 1-30, donors at blood drives in 25 counties across Upstate New York will receive a voucher for a free pint of Stewart’s Shop’s ice cream or gelato that can be redeemed at any Stewart’s Shops location.

Stewart’s Shops to offer blood donors a cool reward in June