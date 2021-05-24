5 things to know this Monday, May 24

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Well, this weekend certainly was lovely! Nice high temperatures and no rain until Sunday afternoon.

Here are five weekend stories to go along with the lovely weather:

1. An arrest was made after two men were killed in two separate Albany shootings

Albany police are investigating two fatal shootings that occurred Friday. City officials, including Mayor Kathy Sheehan and Police Chief Eric Hawkins, held a press conference to discuss what they called “senseless violence.”

2. Troy officials are looking into adding fines and increasing penalties for illegal ATVs

ATVs pop up throughout the Capital Region, especially when the weather gets nicer. Some Troy City council members are working hard to increase fines for those who are caught riding illegally.

3. RPI held their 215th graduation with a special commencement speaker

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute held its 215th commencement ceremony on May 22 for the graduating class of 2021. Doctor Anthony Fauci, the current Chief Medical Adviser to President Joe Biden, addressed students during the ceremony.

4. Bethlehem PD showed their support for safe biking and walking at their annual event

May is Bike Safety Month and as part of the Bethlehem Police Department’s commitment to Bike Safety, the department held its annual Walk and Roll Fest on May 22 in Delmar.

5. The City of Cohoes cleaned up for Spring

The weather is warming up and now we’re fully into Spring – it’s the perfect time for some Spring cleaning. Saturday, residents of Cohoes were invited to bring unwanted household items to Lansing Park as part of a citywide cleaning event.

Looking forward:

Starting today, a $757,000 project to rehabilitate the pavement on a 2.8-mile segment of the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail begins. This segment runs between the northern city line of Albany and the Fourth Street trailhead and parking lot in the city of Watervliet.

The work will address older, uneven patches of the trail pavement due to age and tree roots growing underneath. Ultimately, there will be a uniform 10-foot-wide surface for bicyclists and pedestrians.

