ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report says to expect rain today. Today’s five things to know feature’s all crime stories as multiple shootings occurred in the Capital Region over the weekend.

1. Car thefts increase in Capital Region

As the weather begins to get warmer, local police departments in the Capital Region say they have seen an uptick in car thefts and break-ins

2. 1 dead after shooting on Madison Ave in Albany

One person was shot at the intersection of Grand Street and Madison Avenue in Albany on Friday night. Police later said the shooting investigation is now a homicide investigation.

3. 2 people hospitalized after Schenectady shooting

Two people were shot in a Schenectady shooting on Friday night. Both people were hospitalized.

4. Person shot in the back in Troy

Troy Police responded to a person shot in the back in Troy on Friday night. Several cars were also damaged in the area from the shooting.

5. Stabbing in Troy

A person was stabbed on Saturday night in Troy after a fight broke out between two parties.