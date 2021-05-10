5 things to know this Monday, May 10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After the lovely weather we had for Mother’s Day yesterday, we have some overnight showers. But, NEWS10’s Jill Szwed says this rain won’t last too long!

Aside from spending the day with all of the amazing moms in the Capital Region, here are five things that also happened over the weekend:

1. A Troy man was arrested after videos surfaced of dog abuse

Noah Pascal, 23, of Troy, has been arrested after a video shared online allegedly showed him grabbing a puppy by the neck and throwing it from his rear porch. Pascal is facing two misdemeanor charges of injuring an animal and one count of resisting arrest.

2. The Sitterly Road Bridge has reopened after the Department of Transportation finished installing a temporary bridge

The bridge, which crosses the Adirondack Northway between Exit 9 and Exit 8A, was closed on April 14 after it was struck and damaged by a truck traveling southbound on Interstate 87.

3. Despite some community pushback up until the last minute, Troy City Council has voted to add six new community officers to their police force

There are concerns from local community activists and organizers that the department doesn’t need more police, and a city council member even suggested there needs to be more concrete evidence that this is what people want. Mayor Patrick Madden responded to that by saying the calls from constituents for more boots on the ground in the city are already there.

4. College of Saint Rose first in the area to host graduation ceremony during COVID pandemic

For the first time since 2019, Saint Rose held commencement ceremonies at the Times Union Center. Both the classes of 2020 and 2021 were honored at the event which spanned two days.

5. The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area is stepping in to help businesses hire workers.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Region (BGCCA) announced Monday that it would relaunch its workforce development program at its Troy Clubhouse. The program focuses on helping people aged 16 to 24 who are trying to enter the workforce or follow a specific career path.

Looking forward:

On May 12, the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) will be celebrating the grand opening of their new STEM-focused playground at their Family Resource Center on Third Street in Rensselaer.

The project was made possible from the partnerships of Regeneron, CDPHP, CAP COM Federal Credit Union, The Troy Savings Bank Charitable Foundation, and The Stephen J. McKee Foundation.