5 things to know this Monday, March 8

Lots to talk about after this weekend. Here are your top five stories:

1. Governor Cuomo has a third allegation against him from another former aide

A third former aide of Governor Cuomo has come forward with accusations of inappropriate workplace behavior by the governor, according to new report by the Wall Street Journal.

Ana Liss, 35, was a policy and operations aide in the Cuomo administration for two years. She first joined in 2013 as part of a fellowship and left in 2015, according to the Journal.

2. The governor signed off on a bill that limits his emergency pandemic powers

This process means Governor Cuomo can no longer sign new mandates on his own, like when he reduced capacity in restaurants, without approval from the state legislature. But there is a caveat. The governor is able to extend already existing directives like the mask mandate. Those powers will expire automatically once the state of emergency expires in April, or sooner if the legislature chooses to do so.

3. High School sports returned for some programs

Sunday marked the start of the ‘fall two’ season in the Capital Region. Troy and Averill Park among those suiting up Sunday to start practice. While the COVID protocols like mask wearing and social distancing are extra hurdles to clear as practice gets underway, the coaches and players were just happy to be back out there.

4. Rivers Casino held a vaccine clinic for Schenectady County residents

As the race to vaccinate against COVID-19 continues, Schenectady County teamed up with Rivers Casino in an effort to get more shots into arms.

More than 1,100 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered Sunday. Marcia Walker, a Rotterdam resident, received one of those doses, calling her vaccination card a “golden ticket”. She says she was originally scheduled to get vaccinated later this month in Utica.

5. A vaccine clinic was held on Saturday for people with disabilities

People with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other intellectual or developmental disabilities received the vaccine at SEFCU Patroon Creek Corporate Center on Patroon Creek Boulevard.

Multiple companies and community organizations partnered to provide the clinic, which was launched to help remove barriers faced by populations struggling to access to the vaccine.

Looking forward:

This week is expected to be very “spring-like.” According to NEWS10 Meteorologist Jill Szwed, this week is going to have temperatures up to the low 60s. But, for the most part, it should hover somewhere in the 50s.

It may be time for the skis and snowboards to be put away and for the hiking boots to be taken out!