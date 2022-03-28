ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has today as the coldest day of the week. Today’s five things to know feature’s Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, a fire, shooting, and stabbing in Troy, and a fatal crash in the Northway.

Two people were shot at Bradley bar in Troy on Saturday night. One person died after the shooting and the other person is hospitalized with serious injuries.

One person is dead after a fatal Northway crash just south of the Twin Bridges on Sunday.

Police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed a woman in Troy.

Early morning Troy fire sends 1 to hospital

During the Oscars, Will Smith climbed up on stage during Chris Rock’s presentation of an award and slapped Rock in the face.

