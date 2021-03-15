5 things to know this Monday, March 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Well, the warm weather was nice while it lasted. Over the weekend, temperatures dropped and winds were blowing.

But, weather wasn’t the only notable thing this weekend. Here are your top five stories for the past few days:

1. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand call on Governor Cuomo to resign

Facing unprecedented political isolation, a defiant New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo insisted on Friday that he would not step down in the wake of sexual harassment allegations and condemned the expansive coalition of Democrats calling for his resignation as “reckless and dangerous.”

By day’s end, the three-term Democratic governor had lost the support of almost his state’s entire congressional delegation. None of the defections hurt more than those of New York’s two U.S. senators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Schumer, Gillibrand call on NY Gov. Cuomo to resign

2. New Yorkers are now eligible for paid time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine

New York residents are now eligible for paid time off for time spent to get the COVID-19 vaccine during their workday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently signed legislation allowing public and private employees up to four hours of paid time off per COVID-19 vaccine shot. This paid time off will not be charged against any other leave the employee has earned or accrued, and the legislation takes effect immediately.

New Yorkers eligible for paid time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine

3. The Capital Region held a virtual St. Patrick’s Day parade that launched on Friday

The virtual St. Patrick’s Day parade launches Friday, celebrating Irish heritage across the Capital Region. March usually means thousands parade downtown Albany celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Organizers say COVID-19 interrupting 2020 celebrations was devastating to the community.

Virtual Capital Region St. Patrick’s Day parade launches Friday

4. Governor Phil Scott announced on Friday updates to COVID guidance for small multi-household gatherings and seating at restaurants

The new adjustments allow two unvaccinated households to gather at a time. And, restaurants are allowed to seat multiple households together, but no more than six people can be at the same table. Masking, distancing, capacity limits, and other mitigation guidelines remain in place. The new guidance went into effect on March 12.

Vermont updates COVID guidance for restaurants, small gatherings

5. For the second time, the Albany Symphony Orchestra has won a GRAMMY

The winning submission was Albany Symphony’s recording of Christopher Theofanidis’ Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra. The Concerto was recorded on January 8, 2018 at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall and released by Albany Records.

Albany Symphony wins GRAMMY for ‘Best Classical Instrumental Solo’

Looking forward:

This Wednesday is St. Patrick’s Day! If you’re looking for ways to celebrate in the midst of COVID, here’s what we know:

Rotterdam baker mixes up St. Patrick’s Day festive foods

Ready for St. Patrick’s Day? Try this recipe for slow cooker corned beef and cabbage

Stewart’s Shops offering 50¢ cones on St. Patrick’s Day