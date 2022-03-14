ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Check out Jill Szwed’s weather report as temperatures begin to warm up. Today’s five things to know feature’s gas prices, a student hit by a NYSP car, and a man hospitalized after he was assaulted.

1. Albany Gas Prices

Albany gas prices have remained high this past week, averaging out to almost $4.50/g.

Albany gas prices remain high

2. Winter storm scam

Scammers were allegedly installing software on home phones that allowed them to identify themselves fraudulently asking for money towards payment of an Apple account on Amazon.

Montgomery County SO: Scammers take advantage of winter storm

3. Ballston Spa man attacks man with bat

A man is in the hospital after he was found inside his apartment unresponsive. Police say a Ballston Spa man hit him over the with an aluminum bat.

Ballston Spa man charged with assault

4. Police looking for missing teen

New York State Police is looking for a missing teenager from Philadelphia.

Jefferson County PD searching for missing teen

5. Ballston Spa student hit by NYSP car

A State Police investigator allegedly hit a 16-year-old Ballston Spa student with their car.

State Police investigator allegedly hits Ballston Spa student with car