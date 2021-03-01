5 things to know this Monday, March 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s officially March! Temperatures are starting to rise and the sun is staying out longer. According to NEWS10 Meteorologist Matt Mackie, we have officially reached meteorological spring.

These past few days are the first in a while where COVID kind of took a back seat to other news in the area. Here are the top five stories that happened over the weekend:

1. A second woman accuses Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment and now lawmakers and the New York Attorney General are getting involved

Governor Andrew Cuomo has now been accused by Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan of sexual harassment incidents. Local lawmakers have been making statements on social media and some are calling for resignation. Also, New York Attorney General Letitia James has not been tasked with finding an attorney to begin an official, independent investigation into the allegations.

Here is everything we know about what’s going on:

Second woman accuses Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment

Governor’s office issues statement on sexual harassment claims made against Cuomo

NYS leaders react to second sexual harassment allegation against Gov. Cuomo

NYS Attorney General calls for official referral from Governor Cuomo to investigate allegations of sexual harassment

Cuomo issues new statement on harassment allegations

Attorney General and Governor’s Office clash over harassment review

Local lawmakers react to governor’s apology

2. A snowmobiler from the Bronx died after being submerged under ice in Lake George

Close to 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Halls Boats near the southern basin of Lake George for a reported snowmobile accident. They reported on Friday that the snowmobile driver, 35-year-old Carmine J. Barresi of the Bronx, died from his injuries in the crash.

Police: Submerged Lake George snowmobiler died after accident

3. A Colonie man died from injuries that were caused by being pinned between a Latham pharmacy and a vehicle

Around 2:45 p.m. on Friday, police were called to Loudon Road for a report of a man pinned against a building by a car. The car had already been moved when first responders arrived at the scene, but the man, identified as 45-year-old Dirome Williamson, of Colonie, was in cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

Colonie man dies after being pinned between vehicle, building

4. Troy Night Out

Troy’s Night Out event encouraged locals to safely support small business through shopping, dining, and exploring Downtown Troy both virtually and in-person. Residents were able to connect with the community on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m.

Enjoy Troy Night Out in-person and at home to support local businesses

5. Students at Colonie Central HS held their annual chili contest to raise money for local causes

Colonie Central High School students served up some warm, heartfelt chili for their community on Saturday. Lines of cars came out to sample and support. The Colonie Central High School iCARE students hosted their Seventh Annual chili cook-off event on Saturday, Feb. 27, from noon to 4 p.m.

Colonie Central High School serves up some chili for a great cause

Looking forward:

Different organizations are holding events throughout the month of March to support charities and local communities. Here are some to look for when shopping or dining:

Two month long Malta Works $20.21 Campaign launches

Jersey Mike’s kicks off 11th Annual Month of Giving to support local charity

Downtown Pittsfield declares March to be Restaurant Month