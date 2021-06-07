5 things to know this Monday, June 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend was quite hot. NEWS10’s Matt Mackie said that a ton of sun helped temperatures shoot up quickly on Sunday. His forecast predicted highs near 90 for most. But, it felt a couple degrees warmer than the thermometer reading itself.

As the temperatures stay high today, here are five stories that will hopefully take your mind off the heat:

1. A house in Berne exploded

A house explosion in East Berne claimed the lives of Victor Porlier, 83, and his wife Lois Porlier, 72. The explosion took place at 1470 Hilltop Lane. “Beautiful home. The home was for sale. Elderly couple looking to move out of the area,” says Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

2. Friday was Gun Violence Awareness Day

The city of Albany recognized National Gun Violence Awareness Day amid a stretch of continued gun violence in the city. National Gun Violence Awareness Day is also known as Wear Orange Day. Orange was the color worn to honor the life of 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed in Chicago in 2013 just one week after performing at Pres. Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade.

3. Splash pads across the Capital Region are open

Throughout the Capital Region, splash pads opened just in time for Saturday’s baking heat.

4. Walkers and runners raised money for the American Heart Association

Hundreds of people stepped off to participate in the annual Capital Region Heart Walk & Run, which was held virtually for the second consecutive year Sunday.

5. The City of Albany celebrated Henry Johnson Day

Albany officials commemorated a local historical hero on Saturday with a wreath-laying ceremony at Henry Johnson Park. That’s because it was Henry Johnson Day, honoring the 104th anniversary of his enlistment in World War I.

Looking forward:

New York education leaders are walking back on a Department of Health announcement to remove mask mandates in schools and summer camps. New York school districts and BOCES leaders received an email from Education Department Commissioner Betty Rosa who now says schools still have to enforce current mask guidance.

