5 things to know this Monday, June 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Coming into the third week of June, we have some rain and storms across the region. But, NEWS10’s Jill Szwed says the rain won’t last all day.

While you’re staying dry this morning, here are five stories that happened over the weekend for you to catch up on.

1. CDTA and Rensselaer County are teaming up to help vaccinate residents

Vaccination efforts continue in Rensselaer County as officials partner with the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) on a mobile initiative to get more shots in arms. For months, many Rensselaer County residents got their COVID-19 vaccine from the county’s clinic at Hudson Valley Community College. The clinic is closed, but the shots continue to go to the people.

You typically see CDTA buses driving up and down the busy city streets. But starting Monday, a 40-foot CDTA bus will make its way across Rensselaer County’s rural towns and villages one stop at a time.

CDTA to help deliver vaccines in Rensselaer County

2. Early voting continues as planned

Early voting for the primary election began across New York State this weekend. Locally, in Rensselaer County, controversy has surrounded the selection of polling locations.

Early voting continues as planned in Rensselaer County, amid pending appeal

3. Sleep in Heavenly Peace held their annual Bunks Across America event

The national nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace is comprised of local chapters and volunteers who build, assemble, and deliver top-notch bunk beds to children in need. On Saturday, June 12, the Mechanicville chapter was part of the more than 100 chapters in 30 states participating in the second annual Bunks Across America event. The goal was to make 2,500 bunk beds nationally — and 50 locally.

Local Sleep in Heavenly Peace helps build thousands of beds for national Bunks Across America

4. New York, Vermont and Massachusetts are nearing their vaccination goals

Vaccines have played an important role in slowing the spread of the virus, and New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts are all getting closer to reaching their vaccination goals. According to the CDC, 69.5% of eligible New Yorkers have gotten at least one vaccine dose. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he will lift most restrictions once 70% of eligible people have their first shot.

New York, Vermont, Massachusetts nearing vaccination goals

5. Hardworking Albany students are having their artwork on display

The Albany Institute is hosting an elementary school art show featuring students in the City School District of Albany. Their work is on display as an art walk and digital exhibition downtown.

It’s the district’s seventh annual art show, traditionally hosted by the museum in an indoor, weekend event. The reimagined version runs until Friday, June 18, and is free. It celebrates the talent and hard work of students during a challenging year with 95 submissions from 11 elementary schools.

Albany students’ work displayed in citywide art walk exhibit

Looking ahead:

The Albany Department and HBO production crews are closing roads to film “The Gilded Age.” Filming already closed several streets in Troy, and now they’re extending into Albany. From June 15-16, several traffic and parking patterns will be affected. They plan for closures to be intermittent and temporary but they’ll be extended if necessary. Intersections will also close at cross streets and driveways connected to the affected streets.

Upcoming Albany parking restrictions and road closures for HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’