5 things to know this Monday, January 31

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szewd gives you a weather update after a big winter storm just missed the Capital Region this past weekend. Today’s five things to know feature’s, a hit and run in Mechanicville, a water main break in Cohoes, and a possible homicide in Richmondville.

1. Mechanicville PD looking for hit and run car

The Mechanicville Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run.

2. Water main break in Cohoes

There is currently an active water main break in Cohoes.

3. Richmondville homicide investigation

State police are investigating an adult male who was discovered deceased inside his home.

4. Protesters in Albany after officer-involved shooting

Advocates gathered on New Scotland Avenue Sunday afternoon, near the scene of Monday’s officer-involved shooting, protesting the use of force in the incident.

5. Spotify adds a content advisory after Rogan controversy

After multiple musicians called for their music to be removed from Spotify because of the Joe Rogan controversy, Spotify will now add a content advisory.

