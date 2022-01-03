5 things to know this Monday, January 3

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To kickoff 2022 Jill Szwed’s weather report has temperatures ranging from 0 to 25 degrees. Todays’s five things to know feature’s a Troy boil water advisory, SUNY and CUNY spring semester safety guidance, and the CDC might make another change to isolation guidelines.

1. Troy boil water advisory

Troy issued a boil water advisory after a water main break occurred yesterday.

2. Paesan’s Pizza gives waitstaff $1,800 tip

The Scavio brothers are honoring their late father by giving their waitstaff a $1,800 tip.

3. SUNY and CUNY spring semester safety guidance

Governor Hochul has announced the spring semester safety guidance for all SUNY and CUNY campuses for reopening.

4. Antonio Brown strips and leaves game

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Antonio Brown strips down during a game against the Jets and walks off the field.

5. CDC might make another change to isolation guidelines

According to Anthony Fauci, the CDC could add another change to isolation guidelines.

