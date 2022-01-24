5 things to know this Monday, January 24

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to Jill Swed’s latest Storm Tracker forecast, the new week will be off to a cold start with highs ranging from the mid teens to the lower 20s, and snow showers will return this evening. Today’s five things to know features an investigation into an officer-involved shooting by Albany Police Department, an update on the newly-opened ice castle in Lake George, and remarks from Anthony Fauci on the peak of the omicron variant.

1. Albany Police investigating officer involved shooting on New Scotland Ave

Albany Police are investigating after a man was shot by a police officer early Monday morning.

2. Ice Castle Lake George opens to the public as a winter wonderland

Ice Castle Lake George kicked off its display on Sunday, featuring everything from LED light displays embedded into the ice to frozen slides.

3. Fauci says he’s confident most states reach peak of omicron in mid-February

Anthony Fauci said Sunday he is “as confident as you can be” that most states in the U.S. will reach a peak in omicron infections over the next several weeks.

4. Distribution events get tests, masks to rural New Yorkers

As the state continues making progress in the fight against the spreading omicron variant, Assemblyman Chris Tague hosted two distribution events to get at-home testing kits and KN95 masks to residents in rural areas.

5. Schenectady Police Department issues missing child alert

At the request of the Schenectady Police Department, a New York State missing child alert has been issued after the disappearance of Serenitey Bush, 16, from Schenectady.