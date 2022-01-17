5 things to know this Monday, January 17

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know feature’s a snowstorm that started last night and continued into this morning, an Albany gas price update, and New York’s eviction moratorium officially ending.

1. Snow Day

Check out Jill Szwed’s weather report for all the updates on today’s snowstorm.

2. Human remains not properly cared for in funeral home

JPD executed a search warrant at the Ehle-Barnett Funeral home on William Street after attempts for several weeks were made by a family to recover the remains of their loved one.

3. 13-year-old dies following fentanyl-related overdose

A 13-year-old boy died due to his exposure to fentanyl at a school in Hartford last week.

4. New York’s eviction moratorium officially over

New York’s eviction moratorium ended on Saturday meaning thousands in the Capital Region will have to pay back rent or face eviction.

5. Albany gas price update

GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices.

