5 Things to know this Monday, January 10

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has today being cold and breezy. Today’s five things to know feature’s, the death of Bob Saget, a shooting in Troy last night, and a deadly fire in the Bronx.

1. Bob Saget dies at 65

Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead yesterday in his hotel, he was 65-years-old

2. Shooting in Troy last night

The Troy Police Department is investigating a report of a shooting.

3. Could remote learning stop snow days?

Can remote learning be the end of snow days as kids can now be schooled from home?

4. 19 dead, including 9 kids in Brox fire

A fire at a Bronx apartment building left at least 19 people dead, including nine children.

5. Federal agencies will act against unvaccinated employees with terminations and suspensions

Federal agencies prepare to act against unvaccinated employees in order to implement President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers.

