5 Things to know this Monday, January 10

News
Posted: / Updated:
5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

5 things to know this morning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has today being cold and breezy. Today’s five things to know feature’s, the death of Bob Saget, a shooting in Troy last night, and a deadly fire in the Bronx.

1. Bob Saget dies at 65

Comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead yesterday in his hotel, he was 65-years-old

Comedian Bob Saget dead at 65

2. Shooting in Troy last night

The Troy Police Department is investigating a report of a shooting.

Police investigating a shooting in Troy

3. Could remote learning stop snow days?

Can remote learning be the end of snow days as kids can now be schooled from home?

Could snow days be a thing of the past?

4. 19 dead, including 9 kids in Brox fire

A fire at a Bronx apartment building left at least 19 people dead, including nine children.

Bronx apartment fire: At least 19 dead, including 9 kids

5. Federal agencies will act against unvaccinated employees with terminations and suspensions

Federal agencies prepare to act against unvaccinated employees in order to implement President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for federal workers.

Federal agencies prepare to act against unvaccinated employees

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Search NEWS10