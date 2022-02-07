5 things to know this Monday, Febuary 7

5 things to know this morning

Today's five things to know features a structure fire that happened yesterday in Greenwich, two men shot in Troy and Albany, and a bank robbery in Hudson.

1. VIDEO: Structure fire in Greenwich

Yesterday afternoon there was a structure fire at 126 Main Street in Greenwich.

WATCH: Firefighters actively battling flames in Greenwich

2. Man shot in Troy

Troy Police Department responded to a shots fired call where they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Troy Police Department investigating early morning shooting on 4th Ave

3. 19-year-old man shot in Albany

A 19-year-old man walked into Albany Med with a gunshot wound.

Man walks into Albany Med with gunshot wound after shots fired call on Green Street

4. 2 dead after crash on Northway

Two people are dead after a multi-car crash on the Northway.

State police investigate fatal multi-vehicle crash on Northway

5. Bank robbery in Hudson

Hudson Police Department received a silent panic alarm from the Trustco Bank on Warren Street. Officers responded and discovered the bank had just been robbed

Hudson Police investigate Trustco Bank robbery