5 things to know this Monday, Febuary 7

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

5 things to know this morning

Trending on NEWS10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Check out Jill Szwed’s weather report for today’s weather update. Today’s five things to know features a structure fire that happened yesterday in Greenwich, two men shot in Troy and Albany, and a bank robbery in Hudson.

1. VIDEO: Structure fire in Greenwich

Yesterday afternoon there was a structure fire at 126 Main Street in Greenwich.

WATCH: Firefighters actively battling flames in Greenwich

2. Man shot in Troy

Troy Police Department responded to a shots fired call where they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Troy Police Department investigating early morning shooting on 4th Ave

3. 19-year-old man shot in Albany

A 19-year-old man walked into Albany Med with a gunshot wound.

Man walks into Albany Med with gunshot wound after shots fired call on Green Street

4. 2 dead after crash on Northway

Two people are dead after a multi-car crash on the Northway.

State police investigate fatal multi-vehicle crash on Northway

5. Bank robbery in Hudson

Hudson Police Department received a silent panic alarm from the Trustco Bank on Warren Street. Officers responded and discovered the bank had just been robbed

Hudson Police investigate Trustco Bank robbery

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19