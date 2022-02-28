ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Check out Jill Szewd’s weather report for the last day of Febuary. Today’s five things to know feature’s the school mask mandate being lifted, three shootings in Troy, and rent prices rising.

1. School mask mandate lifted

Governor Hochul announced that the masks mandate enforced across New York State schools has been lifted.

Capital Region school districts lift mask mandate

2. Three shootings in one day in Troy

The Troy Police Department responded to three separate shootings in the span of 24-hours. At least one person is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Three shootings within a 24-hour span in Troy

3. Expect rent prices to continue to rise

Rent prices have been rising throughout the pandemic, and it doesn’t look like it’ll change anytime soon.

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

4. Shooting in Las Vegas

One person is dead and 13 are injured after a shooting at a hookah lounge in Las Vegas. The shooting happened after a fight broke out at the lounge.

1 dead, 13 injured, in Las Vegas lounge shooting

5. Russia vs. Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday. This move has tensions in Ukraine even higher as war becomes closer.

Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert, cites sanctions