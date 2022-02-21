ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On President’s Day Monday 2022, Jill Szwed’s Storm Tracker Forecast called for a mild start to your week. Today’s five things to know includes an explosion in Colonie that damaged five buildings in total, the latest in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and confirmed cases of a bird flu in New York State.

1. Explosion causes multiple fires in Colonie

Multiple fire agencies responded Monday morning after an explosion caused several fires on Spruce Street in Colonie. The eruption took place around 1:40 a.m., and fire crews were able to get the scene under control by 3:00 a.m.

2. Biden, Putin said to agree in principle to Ukraine summit

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday, provided Russia does not invade its neighbor.

3. Bird Flu found in New York

A highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in a non-commercial backyard flock of birds on Long Island.

4. Through Their Eyes: Living Black History

As the country celebrates Black History Month, NEWS10 had a candid conversation with local members of the African American community to talk about their successes, triumphs, and the ongoing quest for equality in the Capital Region. If you missed the Sunday special, it is still available on our website.

5. Virus cases, hospitalizations decrease across the United States

Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country.

