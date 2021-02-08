5 things to know this Monday, Feb. 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Well, obviously the ‘big’ story of the weekend was the football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. For those who missed it, Tom Brady won… again.

While most people had their eyes on the Big Game on Sunday, there are five Capital Region stories to know about.

1. Governor Cuomo announced new COVID vaccine guidelines for those with certain health conditions

Governor Cuomo announced that on February 15, adults with certain health conditions will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of their age. Those with neurological conditions, such Alzheimer’s Disease, are now among a list of people who will soon qualify to be vaccinated.

2. SUNY updated their COVID-19 tracker dashboard

As students return to SUNY campuses for the spring semester, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Sunday the launch of enhancements to the COVID-19 Tracker dashboard.

The upgrades to the tracker allow additional transparency on SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities, so campuses have the most information to isolate and respond to emerging cases on campuses.

3. The Collar City Bridge is complete

A major construction project affecting part of Route 7 and the Collar City Bridge has been completed, Governor Cuomo has announced. The project, which spanned two years and cost over $29 million, rehabilitated the Collar City Bridge and a stretch of State Route 7 from the City of Troy in Rensselaer County to the Town of Colonie in Albany County.

4. The City of Schenectady announced new affordable housing units

Mayor McCarthy announced there are 965 affordable housing units that were recently completed or currently underway. This includes the significant redevelopment of 300 units at the new Yates Village on the city’s northside, 196 new units in Hamilton Hill at the Joseph Allen Apartments, Hillside View, and Hillside Crossing, and 55 new units at Renaissance Square on Eastern Avenue.

5. A local WWII veteran celebrated his 99th birthday

A WWII veteran from Voorheesville turned 99 this month. On Sunday, friends, family, and first responders showed their support and love for Ken Bailey with a car parade.

Ken fought in France and Germany during WWII. He remembers the war days vividly. “His memory is sharper than any of us here,” says his friend. Ken landed on Utah Beach six days after D-Day in 1944. He fought in the Battle of The Bulge, and was awarded with a Bronze Star medal.

Looking Forward:

NEWS10’s Jill Szwed said on Monday morning that “cold and snowy are the themes of the week.” Starting Feb. 7, the first of a series of storm systems came through the Capital Region. Another system will come in on Monday night into Tuesday morning bringing a few inches, and finally a third snow shower can be expected on Thursday night into Friday.

