5 things to know this Monday. Feb 15

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hopefully, everyone had a love-filled weekend. Or, at the very least, a weekend full of snacks, movies, and relaxation.

Other than Valentine’s Day, here are five stories that happened in the Capital Region.

1. New York residents with underlying conditions were able to start scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Sunday

On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program and announced that individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions can use the ‘Am I Eligible’ website starting Sunday morning.

To see if you qualify, you can check the list of comorbidities.

2. Bars, restaurants, casinos and gyms in New York had their curfew extended to 11 p.m.

On Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an Executive Order saying bars, restaurants, gyms, fitness centers, casinos, billiards halls, and other State Liquor Authority-licensed establishments could stay open until 11 p.m.

3. On Friday, several local high schools had their first games of the season

With all the commotion around schools and COVID-19, some high-risk programs were finally able to start competing.

4. The Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump for his second impeachment

The Senate voted 57-43, acquitting former President Donald Trump on the single charge of inciting an insurrection in his second impeachment trial.

5. The Amazing Race to Recovery fundraiser started and will be running all week

The Colonie-Guilderland Rotary Club’s 3rd Annual Amazing Race to Recovery will be held virtually. The Race is held to support the Recovery Community Center at Second Chance Opportunities and will take place February 13-21.

Looking forward:

NASA is sending its newest rover to Mars on February 18. As the first rover to land on the red planet since 2012, the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover is the agency’s “most ambitious rover yet.”

The SUV-sized rover will explore Mars in search of signs of ancient life, collect samples and sediment, study the planet’s geology and climate, and pave the way for human exploration beyond the Moon. In addition, it will also collect the first sounds from the Red Planet, allowing us to hear what Mars sounds like!