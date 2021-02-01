5 things to know this Monday, Feb. 1

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Looking back at the last few days of January, the local fire and police departments were, unfortunately, quite busy. But, there were some positive stories to come out this weekend as well.

Additionally, the Capital Region is getting a nor’easter this week, according to NEWS10 ABC Meteorologist Jill Szwed. For more updates about the snow fall in your region, visit our weather team online.

1. Weddings can hold up to 150 guests starting in March

On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that starting in March, 150 people will be allowed at weddings in New York as long as everyone has a negative COVID-19 test, and local health departments approve of the event.

2. A Central Ave. shooting on Saturday night left one woman dead and four others injured

At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday evening, the Albany Police Department said they responded to a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Central Avenue west of Robin Street. When they arrived on the scene, police found Thomas along with two other women, ages 27 and 37, had sustained gunshot wounds.

3. One person died in an Amsterdam fire Saturday afternoon

One person has been reported dead following a fire in the city of Amsterdam. The second floor of the Division Street residence was engulfed in flames when Amsterdam Police and fire departments responded to the call at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

4. A Troy man was indicted in the death of Georlasia Evans

The Rensselaer County District Attorney has indicted 35-year-old Taquan Evans for second degree murder in connection with the January 15 death of Georlasia Evans. Police say Taquan Evans attempted to flee Samaritan Hospital in his mother’s vehicle after leaving the body of his wife Georlasia in another car.

5. Albany student-athletes held a high-risk sports reopening rally

Ahead of a Saturday morning press briefing from Albany County officials, a rally happened outside of 112 State Street. Organizers called for all Section II athletes and families to gather at 10 a.m. with a simple message: “Stop playing politics and let us play!”

Looking Forward:

Amidst the slow roll out of COVID-19 vaccinations across the country, the next phase for the vaccinations is coming to Massachusetts. Starting Monday, Feb. 1, Massachusetts will roll out the second phase of their COVID vaccine distribution.