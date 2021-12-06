5 things to know this Monday, December 6

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today’s five things to know features police investigating a shooting in Galway, the man convicted of causing a boat crash that killed an 8-year-old girl on Lake George is expected to go before the parole board, and a water main break has closed part of Swaggertown Road in Glenville.

A mighty storm system – which is producing everything from blizzard conditions to severe weather – will send warmth, wind, and wet weather to the Capital Region today, according to Jill Szwed’s weather report.

1. Police investigating shooting in Galway

Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 6:30 a.m. on December 5 in Galway. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, three victims were found with gunshot wounds.

2. Man convicted in fatal Lake George boat crash to go before parole board

The man convicted of causing a boat crash that killed an 8-year-old girl on Lake George is expected to go before the parole board to make a case for his release from prison. His hearing is scheduled for sometime this week.

3. Water main break in Glenville

Part of Swaggertown Road in Glenville is closed due to a water main break. The Glenville Town Supervisor said the road is closed between Baldwin Road and Worden Road.

4. Structure fire in Rensselear

According to City of Rensselaer Fire Chief William Brooking, on Sunday, at about 1:40 p.m., the Broadway Fire Station responded to a report of a structure fire at 1204 3rd Street in Rensselear. A man believed to be in his 50’s was found inside the home and was taken to Albany Medical Center where he is being treated.

5. Body found in Pittsfield State Forest identified

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the man found deceased at the Pittsfield State Forest Saturday, is the victim of a homicide. Officials say 32-year-old Raymond Delacruz-Batista, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

