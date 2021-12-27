5 things to know this Monday, December 27

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A warning from the New York State Department of Health (DOH) about a rise in kids being hospitalized with COVID-19, what to do if you lose your COVID vaccination card, and the arrest of a Duanesburg man in connection with a suspicious death in Guilderland are featured in Monday’s five things to know.

1. Reported hospitalizations for kids with COVID up four times in New York City

The DOH said as the omicron variant spreads quickly through New York City and surrounding areas, the number of kids being hospitalized is alarming. They are calling on parents/guardians to get all kids over the age of five vaccinated.

2. Lost your COVID vaccination card?

People planning on getting their COVID booster shot will need initial vaccination information. If New Yorkers lose their vaccination card, here’s how they can get a replacement.

3. Arrest made in suspicious death if Guilderland man

The Guilderland Police Department said they have arrested Jason Seminary, 43, from Duanesburg in connection with the death of 43-year-old Kentish Bennett.

4. West Mountain opens weekend of Christmas

Despite mild temperatures, West Mountain opened Christmas weekend where skiers and snowboarders flocked to hit the slopes.

5. Kwanzaa celebrations start in the Capital Region

Christmas is over but the celebration of Kwanzaa has just begun. Kwanzaa means “first harvest” and is more of a cultural holiday than a religious one.