5 things to know this Monday, December 20

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- More than 250 kids in Albany County were given gifts as part of the Hilltown Christmas with help from the Albany County Sheriff’s Department, early signs of omicron could look like a cold, and Matt Mackey said it will be a quiet week leading up to Christmas.

1. Hilltown Christmas delivers gifts to over 250 kids

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office helped get bags of gifts to more than 100 families and more than 250 kids in Albany County as part of the 34th Annual Hilltown Christmas.

2. Watch out for these early signs of omicron

Is it a cold or the Omicron variant? According to the Zoe Covid Study, it might be hard to tell.

3. The NHL cancels games because of COVID-19

All told, 27 games have been postponed through Saturday and 12 more through Thursday will be pushed to another date.

4. New York’s moratorium on utilities expires Dec. 21

Close to 1.2 million New Yorkers were more than 60 days behind on their utility bill in November, according to the Alliance for a Green Economy.

5. Cold and quiet… until Christmastime!

It’ll be cold with no major weather events through Christmas Eve with a chance of snow and rain on Christmas Day.