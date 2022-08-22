ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monday! This day is unlike many other recent ones, as we might get a touch of rain. Check out Jill’s forecast!

Primary Day

Tomorrow, primary elections take shape. in New York on the federal and local levels. Find out everything you need to know ahead of Primary Day with Skylar Eagle.

UAlbany student shot

Just after 4 a.m. on Sunday, two men were grazed by bullets near Washington Avenue and Quail Streets. The University at Albany confirmed that one of the victims is an 18-year-old UAlbany student.

Alleged meth dealer nabbed

In Malta, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Shawn Finn. They say he’s a meth dealer who sold narcotics throughout the county.

Cohoes apartment fire

Around 11 p.m., a fire in the city of Cohoes prompted evacuations of several apartment units. By Monday morning, the scene was quiet at 50 Manor Sites Apartments, though power was had not yet returned to each home.

Monkeypox diagnosed in juvenile New Yorker

Just outside of New York City, someone under age 18 was diagnosed with monkeypox. This isn’t the first juvenile diagnosis, though it is a first in the area, which is considered the U.S. epicenter for the disease.