5 things to know this Monday, August 18

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Weather is beginning to cool as Fall is officially here, according to Jill Szwed’s weather report.

Today’s five things to know features, Superman’s new motto, a shooting in Pennsylvania, and a new strategy to fight diseases like COVID.

1. DC changes Superman’s motto

DC Comics changed Superman’s motto days after announcing Clark Kent son, Jon Kent, was coming out as bisexual.

2. Scientists develop a new strategy to fight COVID

Scientists develop a new strategy to fight diseases that emerge in animals like COVID.

3. Shooting at a Pennsylvania mall Sunday

Multiple people injured and multiple people in custody after a shooting at a Pennsylvania mall.

4. 2 people arrested after robbing bank in Schenectady

Schenectady Police arrested two people after they allegedly robbed a Key Bank in Schenectady

5. 15-year-old who slipped into Lower Niagara River body found

A body recovered in the area of Niagara-on-the-Lake has been identified as the 15-year-old boy who slipped into the Lower Niagara River.

