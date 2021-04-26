5 things to know this Monday, April 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday and Sunday definitely had different opinions regarding temperatures and sunshine. Saturday was warm and sunny, while Sunday was colder and rainy.

But, no amount of conflicting weather could stop these five important stories from happening over the weekend:

1. Regal Cinemas reopened theatres in the Capital Region

After being closed for several months, both Regal Cinemas movie theatres at Crossgates and Colonie reopened their doors at 25% capacity on Friday. Governor Cuomo is allowing movie theaters to open from 25% to 33% capacity starting Monday, April 26.

2. The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine resumed throughout the country, including New York State

After the Center for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine late Friday afternoon, Governor Andrew Cuomo said administration of the single-shot COVID vaccine will resume at all state-run sites ‘effective immediately.’ In a statement sent by the Governor Saturday morning

3. A child was killed in an early morning multi-house fire on Fourth Street in Troy Sunday

Crews from the Troy and Watervliet fire departments arrived on Fourth Street around 5 a.m. for a fire at one of the residences. The blaze then spread in both directions to neighboring buildings.

4. Several locations across the Capital Region took part in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day 2021 happened at many locations throughout the Capital Region on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Disposing of medicines through take-back programs prevents accidental poisoning and protects the environment.

5. A New York State Senator announced he will be introducing legislation to stop police officers who were fired or resigned during disciplinary proceedings from being hired in another jurisdiction

Senator Benjamin also said officers who have pending criminal charges will also be unable to resign and be rehired, while directly referencing Kim Potter who shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April.

Looking forward:

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) advises drivers that Route 20 (Western Turnpike) in Duanesburg will be reduced to a single alternating lane. This traffic change will occur April 26-30, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily for milling and repaving, weather dependent.

Work is scheduled on April 26 between State Route 7 and Duanesburg Churches Road (Schenectady County Route 127), on April 27 between Duanesburg Churches Road and State Route 395, and from April 28 through April 30 between Route 7 and Route 395.