ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Matt Mackie’s weather report says today should be a nice day before a cold rainy/snowy mix tonight. Today’s five things to know feature’s Albany Police arresting 18 people this past week, Albany gas prices, and a man arrested in the New Scotland murder.

1. Albany PD arrested 18 in the past week

Albany Police arrested 18 people this past week after executing search warrants that found guns, drugs, and money.

Albany PD: 18 arrested with drugs, guns, money

2. Albany gas prices fall again

According to GasBuddy, Albany gas prices have fallen for the 4th week in a row.

Albany gas prices fall for 4th week in a row

3. Albany teen chases man with knife during robbery

An Albany teenager has been arrested after police said he tried to steal a cell phone from a man at knifepoint.

Albany teen accused of using knife in attempted robbery

4. Man arrested in New Scotland murder

Police arrested a suspect in Wednesday morning’s New Scotland murder. 40-year-old Virginia resident Jacob Klein was arrested and charged with murdering 35-year-old Philip Rabadi.

Virginia man charged with murder in New Scotland

5. Crash on Ferry Street, tunnel entrance

On Saturday, April 16, Troy Police responded to a two-car crash near the Ferry Street Tunnel entrance.

TPD: Car crash on Ferry Street, tunnel entrance