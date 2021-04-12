5 things to know this Monday, April 12

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a weekend of warmth and sunshine, the Capital Region is enduring some rain and clouds. But, not to worry – the sun will be back soon.

1. Troy residents, and others, can support local businesses by playing a game of bingo

Supporting local businesses is something that has been important now more than ever. A local non-profit is supporting Downtown Troy businesses through a game of BINGO.

The Downtown Troy Improvement District, also known as Troy BID, is a local non-profit that is supporting over 20 downtown businesses in a fun, creative way. The organizers came up with Spring Bingo. All you have to do is shop and eat around town, and once you mark off five spaces in a row, across, up down or diagonal, you can can submit your card and have a chance to win a prize.

2. Saratoga County held 15th annual Yellow Ribbon Day

A ceremony to honor the men and women of the armed forces was held Friday at Veterans Memorial Park in Halfmoon.

Carol Hotaling, the Yellow Ribbon Lady as she’s known, has been promoting Yellow Ribbon Day since 2006 and has been working with Congress to expand the celebration nationwide.

3. Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga held an event to give the public a chance to tour the grounds, learn more about the organization and interact with the horses

Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga gives former racehorses a life after retirement, as the organization retrains them for equine therapy.

It’s a win-win situation, as the horses get a new start to life after the racetrack and can help those going through difficult times.

4. Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivered beds to those dealing with bed insecurity

The Mechanicville chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivered and assembled 29 beds throughout the Capital Region Saturday.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace estimates two to three percent of kids nationwide don’t have a bed to sleep in.

5. Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died at 99

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II for over seven decades, died Friday morning. The royal family made the announcement on Twitter on Friday, saying he “passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

With the passing of Prince Philip, the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge is remembering his legacy. One painting there features many celebrities, including the late duke. Titled “The Saturday People,” it was painted by Rockwell in 1966.

Looking forward:

Several COVID vaccine distribution events are happening this week throughout the Capital Region. So far, Schenectady County is holding two events and Rensselaer County is holding one:

