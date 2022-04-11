ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Meteorologist Jill Szwed’s weather report has today being sunny with spring weather. Over the weekend a 17-year-old girl was shot at Crossgates, the NYS budget was passed, and there was a police standoff in Ballston Spa.

1. 17-year-old girl shot at Crossgates

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the hand at Crossgates Mall near the Best Buy.

2. NYS budget passed

The New York State Senate and Assembly have finished voting on the State Budget Saturday morning. The $220 billion budget was passed 9 days late.

3. Police standoff in Ballston Spa

Over the weekend the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a standoff at a home on Galway Rd. Police will hopefully be releasing more information on the incident today.

Albany gas price update

The Albany gas prices fell again in this week’s update.

16-year-old arrested with handgun

Albany Police arrested a 16-year-old with a handgun after a foot chase.

