5 things to know this Friday, October 8

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s weather report by NEWS10’s Matt Mackie features fog in the morning, but sunshine in the afternoon to end your weekday. Here are five things to know this Friday, October 8.

1. Mechanicville teacher fired after not following COVID mandates

The 7-12 grade Mechanicville Spanish teacher was let go after not getting vaccinated and not complying to weekly COVID testing.

2. Albany School District addressing “inappropriate behavior” with students

After multiple videos of unconfirmed Albany High School kids getting into fights, the Albany School District said they will address this behavior.

3. Some schools will temporarily shift to remote learning because of staff shortages

Watervliet Junior-Senior High School will be moving to remote learning because of staffing and substitute teacher shortages.

4. Amsterdam man arrested after attempting to have sex with 3 minors

An Amsterdam man has been arrested after trying to meet with an 11-year-old, 9-year-old, and 5-year-old for sex.

5. Pfizer attempting to get approval of vaccine for kids 5 to 11

Pfizer is asking the U.S. health regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11.

