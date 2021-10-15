5 things to know this Friday, October 15

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jill Szwed’s weather report has today possibly being the last warm day of the 2020 year.

Today’s 5 things to know features a fatal crash between a dump truck and a school bus, an entire school district being forced to go remote, and a possible 4th stimulus check.

1. Dump truck, school bus fatal crash

Yesterday morning a dump truck driver was killed after a crash with a school bus.

One dead in accident between dump truck and school bus

2. Ballston Spa CSD forced to go remote due to bus driver shortage

The Ballston Spa Central School District is having to go remote because of the bus driver shortage that many school districts in the area are dealing with.

Ballston Spa CSD going remote Friday due to bus driver shortage

3. Hochul apologizes for nursing home deaths

Gov. Kathy Hochul apologized to the adult children of nursing home patients for their losses during the COVID pandemic.

New York apologizes over COVID deaths at nursing homes after ’19 months of waiting’

4. Possible 4th stimulus check?

This article goes in-depth on why a fourth stimulus check might be necessary.

Stimulus check update: A fourth payment would be critical for many, study says

5. Police arrests man for allegedly embezzling $84,000

Menands Police arrested a former employee from Gerome Technologies for allegedly embezzling $84,000

Police: Former employee accused of embezzling $84,000