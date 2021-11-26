5 things to know this Friday, November 26

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s five things to know features Troy Police investigating a homicide, Aaron Rodger’s “COVID toe,” and a fire in Troy.

1. Troy Police investigating homicide

A shooting on Wednesday night is now being investigated as a homicide.

2. Aaron Rodgers makes headlines again

Photos of Aaron Rodgers’ foot were circulating on Twitter Wednesday as he talked “COVID toe.”

3. Fire Fifth Avenue fire in Troy

A fire broke out on Fifth Avenue fire in Troy and crews are investigating.

4. How you can be warm and safe this winter

As the winter months approach, the risk of house fires increases as residents will use heating systems to warm their homes. Here’s how you can stay safe and warm during these cold months.

5. Chatham man found

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have located a Chatham man who was reported missing.

