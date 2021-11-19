5 things to know this Friday, November 19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 5 things to know features, six new COVID cases being announced in the Albany School District, Rittenhouse jury deliberates for the fourth day, and Equinox is preparing to donate Thanksgiving meals.

1. 6 new COVID cases in the Albany School District

The Albany School District was notified on Wednesday, November 18, of six new confirmed cases of COVID. The individuals and their unvaccinated contacts are quarantined at home.

6 new cases in the Albany School District with a class switching to remote learning

2. Equinox preparing for Thanksgiving meal deliveries donations

Meals will be donated Monday through Wednesday next week with thousands of volunteers delivering.

Equinox preparing for annual Thanksgiving meal deliveries

3. TLC star Josh Duggar’s 7th baby born weeks before his child porn trial

The wife of former TLC reality star Josh Duggar, of “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On,” announced the birth of the couple’s seventh child less than two weeks before his child porn trial.

Josh Duggar’s 7th baby born weeks before his child porn trial

4. Rittenhouse jury deliberates for fourth day

Still no verdict in the Rittenhouse trial, but today could be the day the jury finally comes to a decision.

Rittenhouse jury deliberates for third day without a verdict

5. Police looking for 20-year-old pregnant woman with ties to Troy

Watertown police are looking for a woman last seen in October who also has unspecified ties to the Troy area. Det. Sgt. Joseph Giaquinto announced Wednesday that the search for Kayla Blowers, 20-years-old and believed to be about 30 weeks pregnant

Watertown police search for 20-year-old pregnant woman with ties to Troy