5 things to know this Friday, November 12

5 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW_WEB BANNER_2

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Today’s 5 things to know features a Pennsylvania cat traveling over 200 miles, a woman getting soup thrown in her face, and why is inflation high?

1. Pennsylvania cat travels over 200 miles to NY

A Pennsylvania cat traveled over 200 miles to Fort Plain, New York before being returned to its owners.

Pennsylvania cat travels over 200 miles to Fort Plain, NY

2. Saratoga County woman arrested for making child porn

The Saratoga County woman allegedly used two children who were less than 5 years old to create child pornography.

Saratoga County woman arrested on child pornography charges

3. Why is inflation high, and how long will it last?

Milk, gas, cars, and almost everything else have had an inflated price these past couple of months. Find out why inflation is so high, and how long will it last.

So just why is inflation so high, and how long will it last?

4. VIDEO: Women gets soup thrown in her face by angry customer.

Police are investigating an incident where an angry customer threw hot soup into an employee’s face.

VIDEO: Woman complained soup was too hot, threw it at employee’s face, restaurant manager says

5. Halfmoon man arrested after setting car on fire

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is causing a Halfmoon man of setting fire to a vehicle in the Malta Gardens mobile home park.

Police: Halfmoon man charged with vehicle arson