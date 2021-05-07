5 things to know this Friday, May 7

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the first Friday in May so you know what that means – our morning news crew was out-and-about for In Your Town! Today, our team ventured to Washington Park to show the Capital Region the beautiful tulips that are blooming.

Aside from the gorgeous colors popping up around the city over the past few days, here are five things that also happened this week:

1. The Capital Region has two hit-and-run investigations going on right now

A deadly hit-and-run on Broadway in Schenectady Tuesday morning was the second deadly hit-and-run in less than a week in the region. The Schenectady hit-and-run comes just days after 40-year-old Eric Jones was killed in another hit-and-run in Troy last week.

2. The Washington Avenue Armory is now accepting walk-ins

Beginning May 5, the Washington Avenue Armory vaccine site will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to all walk-ins. This is for all walk-in individuals ages 18 and older.

This comes after Governor Cuomo announcing all state-run vaccine sites will accept walk-in appointments.

3. The Restaurant Revitalization Fund opened to support restaurants affected by the COVID pandemic

Local restaurants could soon see a hopeful step towards economic recovery, as applications for the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund started Monday at noon. Billions are being made available to restaurants who suffered financially from the pandemic, it comes as the New York State Restaurant Association says the industry saw about a $240 billion hit in 2020.

4. Local nurses were celebrated on National Nurses Day

Local leaders took the time to thank area health care workers on National Nurses Day on Thursday. Though the nurses were the ones being thanked for their work, they are also thankful for the community’s support which has made even the hardest of days a little bit easier.

5. The Albany Film Festival came to the Capital Region

After much anticipation, the Albany Film Festival came to the Capital Region. After having to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the inaugural festival took place April 24 through May 3. Presented by the NYS Writers Institute, the festival was a hybrid of virtual and in-person events.

Looking forward:

Mother’s Day is this Sunday! Make sure to share the love with your family this weekend. NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson spoke with two Capital Region families about what Mother’s Day will mean to them this year.

