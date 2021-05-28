5 things to know this Friday, May 28

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As we reach the final Friday in May, our morning team trekked up to Lake George for our fourth segment of NEWS10 In Your Town. Ryan Peterson and Jill Szwed were live at the picturesque North Country lake. Talk about #morningviews!

If you’re looking for something to read over Memorial Day Weekend, here are five stories you might want to take a look at:

1. The Capital Region came together to support those with cancer

Two events were held this week to support those with cancer. The first was held Monday afternoon. A local barbeque restaurant that helped a child who was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting in Troy is continuing to help the community.

The second was held Thursday. A little girl treated at Albany Medical Center used social media to connect, but felt pain of another kind from online bullies. Her family and friends made sure kindness prevailed.

Recent shooting victim helps others in need

Community surprises young cancer patient after online bullying

2. New York is reflecting after the anniversary of George Floyd’s death

Tuesday marked one year since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police. His murder has sparked conversations about police reform nationwide, including in New York State.

The New York State legislature has passed several police reforms. Some of those changes have included repealing 50-A, which lifted the shield on police personnel records, a ban on chokeholds, and body camera legislation for New York State Police.

Taking a look at police reforms in NYS one year after George Floyd’s murder

3. Drama regarding the HBO filming in Troy occurred both on and off the screen

Local musicians hired to appear in HBO’s new series “The Gilded Age” banded together to unionize after the production’s working conditions and wages weren’t up to union standards. HBO pushed back and told the musicians they would be recast. However, after the American Federation of Musicians filed an unfair labor practices charge on their behalf, HBO reconsidered.

Ultimately, the American Federation of Musicians, the artists union for musicians on the HBO show ‘The Gilded Age’, signed a new deal for fair wages.

Local musicians take on HBO for fair labor on ‘The Gilded Age,’ tentative agreement reached

Musicians union, HBO sign fair wage agreement

4. A New York State trooper was arrested after he was involved with a drug ring

New York State Police and the Greene County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that five New Yorkers were arrested for operating a large-scale narcotics operation in Greene County. Two others—including a New York State Trooper assigned to Troop T, which patrols the Thruway—were also arrested and charged for possession.

State trooper arrested, linked to Greene Co. drug ring

5. CDPHP Cycle! is expanding their bike share program into the North Country

On Monday, CDPHP Cycle! released its first 20 rental bikes in the county into the wild at spots in Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George.

CDPHP rental bikes hit the ground rolling in Glens Falls

Looking forward:

Start off the summer with the Altamont Fair Food Fest. The festival will happen over the course of three weekends, leading to the 128th annual Altamont Fair, which will take place August 17-22.

The food fest will take place May 28 to 30, June 25 to 27, and July 16 to 18. Each weekend hours are Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission.

Altamont Fair hosts first weekend of food festival