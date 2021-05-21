5 things to know this Friday, May 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 is coming to you live this morning from the Collar City! Mary Wilson and Jill Szwed had the pleasure of speaking with some Troy locals about businesses, infrastructure and city fun facts.

In addition to all the information we learned about Troy this morning, here are five stories you should know about from the past week:

1. New York State updated COVID protocols and guidelines

Starting May 19, regulations in New York State are being updated due to the current rates of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations, as well as mandates set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

COVID protocols changing in New York now that it’s May 19

2. Brush fires ran through the Berkshires

Fire crews have been hard at work over the weekend trying to knock down a massive brush fire in the Berkshires.

On Saturday, there were reports that the brush fire was burning across 180 acres. As of Sunday night, the Conway Fire Department posted to Facebook that it had grown to encompass 790 acres. Williamstown and North Adams fire officials could not be reached for comment or confirmation on the size of the fire on Sunday. Viewers who live in the area also told NEWS10 that authorities warned that the fire is approaching structures.

Multi-day forest fire still burning in the Berkshires

3. New York school districts voted on budgets this week

Schools across the state breathed a sigh of relief after the state announced they would be getting additional financial help for the 2021-2022 budget. Local school districts are responding in kind by proposing tax levies that don’t exceed the state’s tax cap.

The statewide teachers union New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) is noting a “strong display of support for public schools” as the majority of school budgets are on track to win approval. According to a preliminary analysis by NYSUT of 501 school budget votes, 496 passed. That’s a better than 99% passage rate.

2021-2022 school budgets in the Capital Region

4. 518 Day came to the Capital Region

Hundreds of volunteers with the United Way of the Greater Capital Region were out in the area for 518 Day. These volunteers spent the day giving back to the community while encouraging local vaccination efforts.

518 Day comes to the Capital Region

518 Day: United Way calling on the community to volunteer

5. A bill was proposed to help rural ambulance services stay afloat

Lawmakers are proposing a bill which will create a task force to help improve rural ambulance services that are struggling to stay afloat. During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, paramedics like Amy Tino have been called “health heroes,” but Tino said they’re in need of help too.

Proposed state task force to help rural EMS agencies in need

Looking forward:

Today, the American Red Cross is celebrating it’s 140th year of service!

NEWS10’s Lydia Kulbida will be live at the Cap Center with more on this milestone.

American Red Cross celebrates milestone anniversary