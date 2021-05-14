5 things to know this Friday, May 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This Friday morning, our crew was out and about in Schenectady! Ryan and Jill were stationed outside the Proctors Theatre and highlighted fun facts about the Electric City.

In addition to those Schenectady fun facts, here are five stories you should also know:

1. The Pfizer vaccine was approved for kids ages 12-15

This week, the FDA approved emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 12-15. This now adds a large portion of the population to the list of those eligible to receive the shot. In response, local health departments and organizations are already establishing vaccine distribution events for the new age group.

This comes at the same time Governor Andrew Cuomo and SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras made the announcement that all students returning to SUNY and CUNY campuses this fall must be vaccinated.

2. The City of Troy broke ground on the Tomhannock Water Transmission Line

The City of Troy officially broke ground on phase one of an infrastructure project to replace the city’s century old water transmission lines Monday. Phase one of the project includes installing around eight miles of piping, which are made of materials to help them last upwards of 200 years.

3. Family and friends gathered for Chyna Forney’s funeral procession

18-year-old Chyna Forney was gunned down weeks before her graduation. Surround by her friends, in their caps and gowns, they gave her one final send off.

“Tragedy. It’s a tragedy. It’s a tragedy,” said Luis Williams. “There’s no come back from this. There’s a family that lost. We’re taking a loss.”

4. A new Albany County Legislator was appointed to replace the open seat

A former Albany County legislator was appointed to fill a seat left vacant after the resignation of George Langdon IV. Richard Touchette, the Executive Director of the Catholic Cemeteries of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, previously served on the legislature from 2015 to 2019. Before that, he was a member on the Coeymans Town Board and chair of the planning board. Touchette was endorsed by the democrats in his district.

5. ValleyCats begin spring training

With the sun shining over Joe Bruno Stadium, the ValleyCats took the field this afternoon for the start of spring training. The ValleyCats have two exhibition games on May 16-17 that’ll help in the evaluation process.

Also this week, the ValleyCats released information about their seating plan for the season.

Looking forward:

The Town of Colonie Farmers Market will return to The Crossings Park for the 2021 season. The market will open May 15 and run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through September 25. Now in its 14th season, the Farmers Market at The Crossings is one of the few dog-friendly markets in the Capital Region.

The market will feature an exciting mix of 45 new and returning vendors, live music and occasional story hours for children. On opening day acoustic music (rock, folk, Americana, country) will be provided.

For more information, visit the Colonie Farmers’ Market Website.