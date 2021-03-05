5 things to know this Friday, March 5

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wrapping up the first week of the month, a lot has been going on in the Capital Region.

Here are the top five stories of the week:

1. NEWS10 continues to follow the sexual harassment allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Today, state lawmakers are expected to vote on a bill that will repeal the Governor’s ability to issue emergency orders.

In the past few days, Charlotte Bennett, the second woman to accuse the governor of sexual harassment, spoke with CBS Evening News’ Norah O’Donnell about her experiences, and Cuomo appeared after being out of sight for a few days and apologized.

Follow the latest coverage of the accusations against Governor Cuomo with NEWS10 online.

2. The Washington Avenue Armory vaccine site opened

The Washington Avenue Armory and FEMA were joined by local and state officials on Wednesday, March 3 to kickoff COVID-19 vaccination efforts taking place at the building.

“It feels like theres light at the end of the tunnel,” said Peter Atkinson, Schenectady County resident.

The first day of appointments included people who were eligible and lived in specified zip codes of Albany, Rensselaer and Schenectady Counties.

FEMA, local officials kick off Washington Ave. Armory vaccine site

3. NYSUT pushes for more COVID testing in schools

New York’s largest teacher’s union has called for increased COVID-19 testing in schools as a way to get kids back in the classroom.

New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) Pres. Andy Pallotta was joined in the call for increased testing by the American Federation of Teachers and the NFL Players’ Association. NYSUT said districts should use SUNY and the NFL as models for creating and expanding coronavirus testing programs.

NYSUT pushes for more COVID testing in schools

4. SUNY began eliminating application fees for low-income applicants

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced in February the elimination of application fees for high school seniors from low-income households applying to SUNY campuses. Beginning on March 1, students who financially qualify for free or reduced-price lunch programs, whose household income does not exceed 185% of the federal poverty guidelines, or are from foster families are eligible to apply to up to seven SUNY campuses, saving up to $350 in application fees per student.

SUNY to eliminate application fees for low-income students

5. Albany Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sheridan Avenue on Wednesday night

The fire took place just after 9 p.m. on the 200-block of Sheridan Avenue.

Crews respond to house fire on Sheridan Avenue in Albany

Looking forward:

Schenectady County will hold a one-day COVID-19 vaccine event on Sunday, March 7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rivers Casino. Appointments are available on the Schenectady County website.

Schenectady County to hold COVID vaccine POD at Rivers Casino