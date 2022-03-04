ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Go to Jill Szwed’s weather report to see this weekend’s forecast. Today’s five things to know feature’s a fatal crash in Argyle, bullets found at Columbia High School, and a 15-year-old arrested with a handgun

1. Fatal crash in Argyle

Yesterday morning a woman died after a fatal crash in Argyle.

2. Bullets found at Columbia HS

Columbia High School went on lockdown yesterday morning after bullets were found. Police now say a kid put the bullets there as a prank.

3. Man arrested with drugs and guns

4. Water main break in Clifton Park

A water main break started in Clifton Park yesterday morning. That same break is still going on this morning.

5. Minor arrested with handgun in Troy

A 15-year-old was arrested with a handgun after a traffic stop and foot pursuit.

