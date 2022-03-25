ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Matt Mackie’s weather report has the rain going away and the sun coming out. Today’s five things to know feature’s a video of a dirt bike being sold, a power outage in Colonie, and a poll of New Yorkers fearing inflation.

1. Power outage in Colonie

Over 700 customers are currently affected by a power outage in Colonie.

2. Inflation concerning New Yorkers

A Siena College poll said more than half (54%) feel the war will have lasting effects on the economy making it difficult for Americans financially.

3. VIDEO: Dirt bike stolen in East Greenbush

Three dirt bikes were stolen from East Greenbush. Go to the article below to watch a video of one of the dirt bikes being stolen.

4. 2 people arrested in Sand Lake dead dog case

Two people were arrested in connection to the killing of a dog who was found dead in Sand Lake. Police said the dog died from a gunshot wound.

5. Schenectady man gets 25 years in prison for child abuse

A Schenectady man was sentenced to prison for sexually abusing a child when she was between 4 and 6 years old. McCarty was given a maximum sentence of 25 years.

